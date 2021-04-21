Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 197,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.