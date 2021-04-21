Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $139.48. 34,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,409. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

