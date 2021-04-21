Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.