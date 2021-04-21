Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 21,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

