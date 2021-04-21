Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.33% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

