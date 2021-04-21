Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NTES traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,947. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

