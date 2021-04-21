Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 4,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $287.15 and a one year high of $536.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

