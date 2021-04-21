Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 5,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,052. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

