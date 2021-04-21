Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $726.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.23. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $825.58.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

