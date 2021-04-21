Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

