Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.