Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 96 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $147.37 and a one year high of $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

