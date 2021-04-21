Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 2,436.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of REGL opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

