Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 245.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $388.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 160.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.62. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

