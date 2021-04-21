Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 332.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

Shares of ROKU opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.22. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -422.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

