Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $825.58.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $726.22 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

