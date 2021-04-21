Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

