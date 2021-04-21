Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 92,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

