Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of HOG opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

