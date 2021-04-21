Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

