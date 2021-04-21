Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.