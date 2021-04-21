Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,339. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

