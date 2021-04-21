HC Wainwright Trims Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Target Price to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SMTS opened at $2.82 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $459.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

