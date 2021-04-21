HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Securities

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.28.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $192.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.