Head-To-Head Analysis: Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) vs. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $31.42, suggesting a potential upside of 67.64%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 91.18 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.68 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

