Head to Head Analysis: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 6 3 0 2.33 Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus price target of $52.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.99%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 19.49%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Emerald.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 3.80 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -175.48 Emerald $360.90 million 0.99 -$50.00 million $0.85 5.82

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -19.48% -11.53% -4.22% Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

Risk & Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems. The company also provides RxCompanion, a cloud-based MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, a web-based electronic health record for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state required reporting. In addition, the company offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software; PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform; and clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 130 healthcare organizations; and 280 health plans and approximately 14,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

