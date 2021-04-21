Head-To-Head Comparison: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Metro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.15 $466.40 million N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Albertsons Companies and Metro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61 Metro 1 4 2 0 2.14

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Metro has a consensus price target of $62.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Metro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies. As of January 27, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 950 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, as well as approximately 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. The company serves restaurants, other chains, non-franchised drugstores, and various health centers, as well as consumers. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

