Head to Head Contrast: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 1.68 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -3.86 Dyadic International $1.68 million 77.74 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -15.29

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 4 0 2.33 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 159.88%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.07%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and research collaborations with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., and WuXi Biologics. It also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors; and a partnership with Medytox, Inc. to co-develop C1 manufactured COVID-19 vaccines and/or boosters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.