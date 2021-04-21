Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 10,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

