Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.03. 14,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

