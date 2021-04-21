Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,505. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.