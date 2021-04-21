Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.22

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and traded as high as $55.77. Heineken shares last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 13,571 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

