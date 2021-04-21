HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

