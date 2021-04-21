Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. 21,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,699. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

