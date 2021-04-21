Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

