Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 35,600 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27,133.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

LPL Financial stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.15. 8,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

