Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. National Grid comprises 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of National Grid worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

