Herman Miller Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 747 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,365% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

