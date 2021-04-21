Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, its cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. The noticeable revenue decline and unfavorable upstream deals owing to the pandemic raises questions regarding the company’s ability to pay off debts. This can significantly affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of HES opened at $67.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. Hess has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

