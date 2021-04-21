HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 76,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,624,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $696.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

