Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.00. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.48. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $137.20 and a twelve month high of $300.25. The company has a market capitalization of $635.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

