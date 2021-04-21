Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

HSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON HSX traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 833.60 ($10.89). 525,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,318. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 864.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 940.99.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.