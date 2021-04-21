Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,022. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $231.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

