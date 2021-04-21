Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.66 Million in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 1.73% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000.

Shares of SCHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

