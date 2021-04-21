Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,739.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $145.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.