Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 286,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,898,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

