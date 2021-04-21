Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,939 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,062. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.