HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 3.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 112,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,135. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

