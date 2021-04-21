Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of £436.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Several analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hunting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

