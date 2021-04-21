Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.60

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.60 and last traded at $209.86, with a volume of 5269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

